Ex-Chipolopolo and Nkana star Kenneth “Bubble” Malitoli was on Tuesday unveiled as new City of Lusaka coach during a ceremony at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.
Malitoli has been handed a one-year contract.
He will be assisted by ex-City players Francis Majaka and George Kapembwa as his assistants.
“Mr. Malitoli has signed a one year performance based contract and has been directed to deliver desired results,” City spokesperson Alex Njobvu said.
City are currently placed in the bottom half of the 2019 FAZ Division One Zone One campaign.
“Mr. Malitoli has named former Ya Moto players George Kapembwa and Francis Majaka,” Njobvu said.
Malitoli has previously coached at Nkana, Kitwe United, Indeni, Lusaka City Council, Nkwazi, Livingstone Pirates and Nchanga Rangers.
He is too dark in complexion to turn around tables for Yamoto. He just carries the name “bubble”.
Bubble was shinning for esperence but
Never clicked for zambia. Let’s see on
Coaching.zambian coaches need fresher
Coaching lessons to move with new
Coaching skills.