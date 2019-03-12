Pambashe Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela has dissolved the selection committee responsible for identifying vulnerable children for the education scholarship programme in his constituency.

Mr. Chitotela has since replaced the selection committee with the Social Welfare office, which he says will henceforth take charge of identifying vulnerable children to benefit from the initiative.

He says it is not fair that the intended beneficiaries, who are supposed to be those from poor families have not been given priority.

Mr. Chitotela stated that strict measures will be put in place to ensure the education scheme only benefits the vulnerable.

He however disclosed that the number of beneficiaries has been increased to 76 this year, from the previous 70, with 35 thousand kwacha to be paid for children in various schools.

Mr. Chitotela was speaking to journalists at Mushota primary school soon after giving out scholarships to 76 school goers.

