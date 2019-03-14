Chief Chikanta of the Tonga speaking people in Kalomo District has urged the leadership of the three Church mother bodies to put their house in order if they are to effectively spearhead any dialogue process.

Speaking at his palace in Kalomo, the traditional leader said the resignation of the United Church of Zambia Synod Bishop Reverend Bishop Sydney Sichilima as President of the Council of Churches of Zambia is an indication that there is something seriously amiss that need to be rectified among the leadership of the three Church mother bodies.

Chief Chikanta noted with concern that the three church mother bodies seem to be compromised.

He further advised the three Church mother bodies not to advance any other agendas inimical to the interests of the nation other than dialogue itself.

Bishop Sichilima resigned as President of the Council of Churches in Zambia last week and withdrew his participation in the three Church mother bodies.

In a letter addressed to the Three Church Mother Bodies and CCZ General Secretary, Bishop Sichilima said the move is meant to preserve the integrity of the United Church of Zambia.

Bishop Sichilima said he has also withdrawn his participation from the grouping.

He said as UCZ leader, there are certain biblical ethics that he cannot compromise in executing his pastoral duties hence his withdrawal from the church mother bodies and resignation from CCZ.

