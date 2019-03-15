Government has expressed happiness with compliance levels to the Statutory Instrument that compels transporters of heavy duty cargo to move 30 percent of bulk cargo from road to railway system.

Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba said his Ministry has realized an excess of 10 percent compliance levels from stakeholders.

Dr. Mushimba explained that there is an adherence of 40 percent and chances of seeing an upward adjustment are high.

Dr. Mushimba said in an interview in Lusaka today that adherence to the SI that was signed last year will resuscitate the railway line business, which has been overtaken by the road transport system.

“The railway line business was taken away by the road sector since we have more roads than railways but this SI has brought to life the business in the railway sector” said Dr. Mushimba.

“As government we are pleased that investors are equally happy that rail is now making business transactions faster than ever because of less congestion as was observed in the past,” he stressed.

Dr. Mushimba has also disclosed that government has so far injected at least US $200 million in both the Zambia railways limited and Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) which is yielding positive results.

He further pointed out that his Ministry will not relent in sending the compliance team on the ground to ensure compliance levels to the SI are enhanced.

