Soccer fans in Ndola have advised Zambia National team players that have been recalled for next weekend’s Egypt 2019 Group K qualifier against Namibia at the National Heroes Stadium to take the game seriously.

ZANIS Ndola reports that the fans are optimistic that Chipolopolo caretaker coach Aggrey Chiyangi will use the game, which is a formality for his side to identify players that should take on the Chipolopolo mantle in future.

William Mulwani noted that coach Chiyangi will be looking at the game from a perspective of building the national team.

He said it is therefore imperative that players that have been recalled to national duty take the game seriously and not look at it as a formality.

“The players that have been recalled to camp should know that there is national pride at stake and also that this gives them an opportunity to secure places in the team,” he said.

Zambia will on Saturday March 23 take on Namibia in a Group K Egypt 2019 qualifier.

Coach Chiyangi has recalled new faces to the team including Zanaco’s top man Rodger Kola who makes a return to the national team, and is currently sitting on 6goals in seven matches.

Zambia on Wednesday beat Division Two outfit Airport Warriors 9-0 in a preparatory match for the Namibia game.

Coach Chiyangi’s team includes:

Goalkeepers

Gregory Sanjase(City of Lusaka), Lawrence Mulenga(Power Dynamos), Justine Munyika(Green Eagles).

Defenders

Munene Nchimunya(Mighty Mufulira Wanderers), Isaac Shamujompa(Buildcon), Lula Banda(Napsa stars), Stephen Kabamba,Adrian Chama,Lawrence Chungu(Green Buffaloes), Allan Kamwanga(Power Dynamos) Jimmy Chisenga(Red Arrows)

Midfielders

Ernest Mbewe(Zanaco), Bruce Musakanya(Red Arrows), Austine Muwowo(Forest Rangers), Lameck Silwaba(Buildcon), Benson Sakala(Power Dynamos), Jack Chirwa, Mike Katiba(Green Buffaloes), Spencer Saudi, George Chaloba(Green Eagles), Clement Mundia(Kabwe Warriors)

Strikers

Tapson Kaseba(Green Eagles), Rodgers Kola(Zanaco), Moses Phiri(Buildcon), Alex Ngonga(Power Dynamos).

