North Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Douglas Ngimbu has called for the prudent utilization of the 5.5 million euros funded by GIZ to implement the local government decentralization for development programme in two provinces.

Mr. Ngimbu cautioned officers from local authorities where the programme is being implemented to avoid misapplying the money but use it for its intended purpose.

He said this when he officially opened a local government decentralization for development programme (D4DIII) meeting organized by GIZ in Solwezi.

Mr. Ngimbu commended the German government for its continued support towards various developmental programmes in Zambia.

“We value your support and hope that our partnership will continue to grow from strength to strength.” Mr. Ngimbi said.

Meanwhile, GIZ Decentralization for development (D4DIII) Programme Leader Dr. Christopher Peters disclosed that the 5.5 million euros will support 25 councils from North western and Copperbelt provinces.

Mr. Peters said the D4DIII programme which was started in March 2018 will run up to February 2021.

He also stated that GIZ has increased the number of local and international staff to implement the programme effectively.

