Forest Rangers on Monday afternoon replaced Power Dynamos in second place in the Pool A log of the 2019 FAZ Super Division after beating their Kitwe guests 4-2 at home in Ndola.

The win at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola was Forests’ biggest of the season and Power’s heaviest defeat in 2019.

Power were hit by a four-goal blitz in the first 25 minutes of the first half when Adams Zikiru put Forest ahead in 6th minute to record his sixth league goal of the season.

Austin Muwowo added a brace in the 13th and 16th minutes before Patrick Ilongo made it four-nil in the 20th minute.

Midfielder Larry Bwalya and defender Jimmy Dzingai mitigated the gap with goals in the 73rd and 76th minutes respectively as Power returned to losing ways after a four-match honeymoon.

Power drop from second to third on 13 points after the defeat while Forest jump from fifth to number two on 14 points, one less than leaders Nkwazi.

League action resumes on March 27 after the FIFA International Match Week that’s starts today.

