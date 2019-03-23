By Rev Moses Lungu

Telesphore Mpundu is no doubt a respected clergy in the Zambian community. His flock respect his word and often act on his instructions – direct of indirect.

Zambia has a huge Catholic population, and this is the religious sector that retired Archbishop of Lusaka represents.

To hear a leader of one of the country’s biggest religious grouping predict chaos in 2021 if an election does not go the way he wants, or he is anticipating sends a chilling effect into my spine.

You don’t expect the Right Reverend to be careless in his opinion. And you don’t expect him to be irresponsible. We have only one Zambia and this is the only place we have known as home.

And you expect a man who commands so much respect and following to be a unifier; one whose frustrations are not poured out with the intent to trigger an emotional rather than a logical reaction.

This, unfortunately, is a path Archbishop Mpundu is riding on. His frustration stems from the failure to manage the preliminaries of the dialogue process.

Early this week, Archbishop Mpundu featured on a radio program in Lusaka on which he predicted chaos in 2021 if the opposition does not win the election.

To put it in his words, the clergyman is warning that if the breakdown in the rule of law is not addressed, the 2021 general elections will record unprecedented chaos and bloodshed.

Bloodshed? This should possibly only exist in the mind of Archbishop Mpundu.

Since 1964, Zambia has held elections free of bloodshed. Why should 2021 be so unique to evoke such travesty.

Even first Republican president Kenneth Kaunda’s 27 years was not ended through the barrel. Zambians majestically rose to the challenge and addressed their misgivings in the most civil way they possibly could. And that’s what we have always done.

Yes, we had food riots prior to the 1991 elections. There were a few incidents of destruction pre multi-partism, but this was understood to be part of the push to liberate a people.

But we are never known to spill blood. And why should this be Archbishop Mpundu’s main point of contention?

Through a popular vote, Zambians ushered the late Frederick Chiluba as second Republican president, the first democratically elected, through the ballot.

We remain a beacon of peace. We are a model of democracy even in this our new dispensation.

When the late president Chiluba attempted to manipulate the constitution to seek a third term, it was not blood that brought that attempt to an end.

A resolute population stood firm, used every channel available, and brought to a stop what would have been president Chiluba’s third term bid. No blood was shed on the altar of politics.

We have gone on to have elections and today stand at five presidents four of whom have been produced in the last 28 years of our democracy with no bloodshed.

In 2006, Patriotic Front founder Michael Sata lost to the then incumbent Levy Patrick Mwanawasa. He was widely seen to have won that election and pockets of resistance in few urban areas ended soon as they started.

Two years later, Sata lost to president Rupiah Banda before he eventually won in 2011. President Sata remains to be the most recognizable opposition leader of our democracy. Even with his good following, no blood was shed.

We also had elections in 2015 and 2016 both of which passed without incident as President Edgar Lungu ascended to the thrown without incident.

If eight presidential elections have been held since 1991 without incident, what gives Archbishop Mpundu the impetus to predict bloodshed in 2021?

It will be good for the Archbishop to substantiate his claim with empirical evidence of how the country will degenerate into chaos to an extent of bloodshed if his preferred 2021 opposition suffers an expected defeat.

In the absence of demonstrating clearly the substance of his claim, we will be left to conclude that indeed the clergyman is an envoy of the opposition leader advocating regime change at whatever cost even if it means losing lives.

The Author is the Executive Director Evangelical Youth Alliance Lusaka Zambia

