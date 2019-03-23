Zambia on Saturday ensured they ended their unsuccessful 2019 AFCON Group K qualifying race with a dignifying 4-1 home rout of Namibia at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Chipolopolo still finished bottom of Group K on 7 points, one behind third placed Mozambique who are tied on 8 points with Namibia but the latter beat them to number two on head-to-head following 1-0 home and 2-1 away victories over The Mambas.

Guinea Bissau finished top of Group K on 9 points after drawing 2-2 at home win Mozambique on Saturday in Bissau.

Meanwhile, Augustine Mulenga scored a brace in the 12th and 82nd minutes for Zambia while Donashano Malama and Lazarus Kambole hit the target in 55th and 90th minutes respectively.

Namibia’s consolation came in the 89th minute through Peter Shalulile after he had earlier hit the right angle of the beam in the 77th minute and also had a goal disallowed in the 57th minute.

But Shalulile was not the only Namibian denied by the woodwork after Deon Otto too saw his 27th minute shot come off the post.

Zambia now turns their focus to the Ethiopia 2020 CHAN qualifiers where they enter the race in July after enjoying a bye from April’s first round.

Zambia will face winner between Botswana and Seychelles in the second round qualifiers during the weekend of July 26-28 for the first leg and August 2-4 for the last leg.

The winner advance to the final qualifying round where a prospective date against 2011 CHAN runners-up Angola awaits during the weekend of September 20-22 for the first leg while the final leg decider will be played during the dates of October 18-20.

[Read 64 times, 64 reads today]