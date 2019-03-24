The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has cancelled this year’s Kuomboka ceremony of the Lozi people of Western Province.

This is due to low water levels on the Zambezi River.

Briefing the media at the Kuta, BRE Ngambela Manyando Mukela said although preparations for the ceremony started on a high note, the water levels on the Barotse flood plains have remained below the normal level for this time of the year.

He expressed regret that this year’s annual Kuomboka ceremony has been cancelled.

The Ngambela said although the province has had poor rainfall this season the BRE had hoped that the high rainfall areas of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) would channel the usual surge of water to most big tributaries of the Zambezi which however has not come forth.

He has however assured supporters and well-wishers that the donations accrued so far will be accounted for and saved for the next Kuomboka ceremony.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mukela expressed gratitude to all Kuomboka Kufuluhela committees and partners for their invaluable support towards the colorful Kuomboka ceremony.

[Read 119 times, 119 reads today]