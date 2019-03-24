Today’s Scripture

“Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.”

(Proverbs 4:23, NIV)

Guard Your Heart

Your eyes, ears and mouth are all gateways to your heart. What you watch and listen to goes into your heart whether you realize it or not. Similar to a computer, what you allow into your heart programs your thinking and words, which ultimately determines the direction of your life. Indeed, your thoughts determine actions, attitude and self-image. You can guard your heart by being extremely careful about what you watch and listen to. But beyond that, you have to guard your heart against bitterness and bad attitudes. The Bible says that out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks. That means your words show where your heart is. Take inventory today of what you are saying, watching and listening to. As you guard your heart and mind, the springs of life within in you will flow freely, and you will live in the abundance the Lord has in store for you.

A Prayer for Today

“Heavenly Father, today I submit my mind and heart to You. I choose to guard my heart and ask that You guide and direct my everyday choices. Purify me by Your spirit so that life will flow from me in every area. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.”

