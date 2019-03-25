FAZ Super Division sidea Prison Leopards are mourning midfielder Evaristo Mwango who died in Kabwe on Sunday.

Mwango, 26, was instrumental when Prison secured promotion to the top league last year.

Club spokesperson Brian Mooya said Mwango died after an illness at Kabwe General Hospital.

“He died yesterday at Kabwe General Hospital,” Mooya said on Monday.

“He was one of our great players at the club. He will be remembered for playing a part when we won promotion to the Super Division,” he said.

Mwango joined Prison from Super Lions last year.

