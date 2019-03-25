A catholic priest has expressed concern at the tendencies emerging that threaten the peace and unity of the country.

Father Harrison Mulenga who heads the School of Stigmatine House of Studies in South Africa, a school of formation for priests, urged all leaders from all spheres to ensure that Zambia continues to enjoy peace and unity.

Speaking at a special farewell mass held in honour of Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba held at St. Johns Parish in Pretoria, Father Mulenga said Zambia was known for the peace enjoyed and had never suffered war, or civil conflict.

He said the catholic community in South Africa recognized the efforts that Mr. Mwamba made to promote unity among Zambians in that country.

Father Mulenga said the open-door policy he practised allowed Zambians of different classes to access the embassy for consular and other services.

He said this was the first time the Church was holding a special farewell mass for a High Commissioner. He said this was done in recognition of the selfless leadership Mr. Mwamba exhibited.

Father Mulenga also prayed for and blessed Mr. Mwamba for his new role in Ethiopia.

And Mr. Mwamba thanked President Edgar Lungu for an opportunity to serve as High Commissioner.

And Mr. Mwamba called for responsible use of social media as it was now at the center of many divisions and conflicts.

He urged users of social media to avoid inflammatory, divisive and abusive words in their communications.

Mr. Mwamba said government recognized that the Diaspora community was important to the development of the country.

He said the members of the Diaspora eventually contribute in resources and skills transfer to the country.

Mr. Mwamba encouraged the Zambian community to give the same cooperation to the new High Commissioner that President Lungu will send to South Africa.

And Zambian Catholic Community Vice Chairperson Nicholas Phiri expressed gratitude for his leadership role he played to help bring Zambians together.

This is contained in a statement issued to the Media by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Emmanuel Nyawali.

[Read 170 times, 170 reads today]