Solwezi Municipal Council has urged residents to desist from planting cassava on graves at Kimiteto burial site.

Solwezi Mayor, Nicholas Mukumbi has appealed to families to lay wreaths or use tombstones instead of planting cassava on graves in order to maintain the cemetery.

He expressed concern that the cassava planted has turned the cemetery into a cassava field making it difficult for council to execute its duties effectively.

Mr Mukumbi said it is the duty of family members to maintain the site where their deceased loved are buried.

He also appealed to bereaved families to stop conducting body viewing at the hospital as the mourner’s house is now functional at the cemetery.

Mr Mukumbi said this in Solwezi today during the first ordinary council meeting for 2019.

