THERE is need for collective effort in sensitising the citizens on national values and principals, National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has said.

Reverend Sumaili noted that though much progress had been made on realising national values and principles, there was need to for more sensitisation on the subject.

She has since called on various stakeholders such as traditional leaders, the clergy and family elders among others to sensitise citizens on the importance of national values and principles.

She told the Daily Nation that national values and principles gave citizens an identity and guideline on how they should conduct themselves and treat each other.

“As a ministry we are very delighted with the progress that has been made in realising our national values and principles. The President came out very clearly on the issue during his address to the nation in Parliament Last week.

“We need more awareness, especially on morality, we need everybody to get on board. There is more that need to be done in guiding the nation on the issues of morality,” said.

And Reverend Sumaili also called for patriotism and national unity.

“Zambia is a blessed nation and it is unique, we have to love each other and our nation. We have to be loyal to our nation and ensure that the unity as One Zambia, One Nation is upheld.

“We are one people, we can speak different languages, but we are one. God is a God of variety and that is what gives us strength as a people of Zambia, so we need to be one, Reverend Sumaili said

