Zambia U23 coach Beston Chambeshi is relishing June’s final round clash against Congo-Brazzaville in the 2019 U23 AFCON qualifiers.

Congo and Zambia battle for a place in the Egypt final after successfully negotiating their way through the March’s second round qualifying phase after eliminating Burundi and Malawi respectively.

“We need good preparations, we know our team but all we need is good preparations that are our strong point,” Chambeshi said.

“We are playing at home first which is good because we’ll know them well, they don’t know us and we don’t know them because we have not played each other. It will be a good a good at least we know where to start from.”

Zambia will hosts Congo in the first leg on June 5 in Lusaka before travelling to Brazzaville on June 9 to decide who qualifiers for the November finals in Egypt.

The top three finishers in Egypt will represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

