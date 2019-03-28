Government says it will establish a Cyber City meant to promote the growth of Information Communication Technology- ICT- sector in the country.

Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba says the has partnered with the Ministry of Higher Education and the Copperbelt University to construct the cyber city to be based on the Copperbelt.

Mr. Mushimba said this in a speech read for him by Ministry of Communications Director Yese Bwalya during the award giving ceremony of the 2018 ICT Innovation Programme in Lusaka.

He said the Cyber City will comprise workshops, light manufacturing facilities, Data Centre to enhance research and innovations for small and medium enterprises.

Speaking earlier, Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority Director General, Patrick Mutimushi said the authority is happy that some innovations which are part of the programme have become commercially viable locally and won awards internationally.

[Read 315 times, 315 reads today]