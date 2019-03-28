Government says it will establish a Cyber City meant to promote the growth of Information Communication Technology- ICT- sector in the country.
Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba says the has partnered with the Ministry of Higher Education and the Copperbelt University to construct the cyber city to be based on the Copperbelt.
Mr. Mushimba said this in a speech read for him by Ministry of Communications Director Yese Bwalya during the award giving ceremony of the 2018 ICT Innovation Programme in Lusaka.
He said the Cyber City will comprise workshops, light manufacturing facilities, Data Centre to enhance research and innovations for small and medium enterprises.
Speaking earlier, Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority Director General, Patrick Mutimushi said the authority is happy that some innovations which are part of the programme have become commercially viable locally and won awards internationally.
Now we wait for comments from the haters across the fence who have just lost in Kafue Hagain.
Boyi Brian, how is your arm?
Make sure UPND likes the project so they finish it up.
Ukusabaila ba PF.
As if they do not have real work to do. They can not even fix ZR despite the huge loan they got and chewed.
This is just another scheme to syphon money from treasury.
Anyway, even this project will get postponed.
The arm is still hurting, i guess even the brain is, and now his day dreaming, recreate kanyama or misisi into modern cities.
you are failing to pay lecturers & other civil servants salaries, failing to pay contractors for 2 years now, ati we’ll construct a city.
PF is a failed project which has brought our once hopeful country to its knees.
Who is going to fund that city because as a govern you have no money. You are failing to pay salaries to government workers in time. Today is 28th March and no ministry has been paid.
This is what happens when you have mental patients running the country.
Balebwatabwata fye bakapoli.