Nchanga Rangers on Thursday morning beat Chambishi 1-0 in a delayed FAZ Division 1 Zone Two match played in Chingola.
Match officials were on Wednesday forced to push this match to Thursday after the pitch at Nchanga Stadium became waterlogged due to rains.
Striker Mumbi Kasongo scored a late goal in the 86th minute as Nchanga moved to 15 points after playing 12 matches.
Brave are placed ninth on the Zone Two table.
Ndola side Gomes are leading the zone with 29 points after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Zesco Solwezi at home.
Second placed Kansanshi Dynamos moved to 27 points following a 1-0 win over Trident.
Indeni and FQM FC are third and fourth on the table with 24 and 22 points respectively.
FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 13
ZONE 1
Young Nkwazi 2-2 Kafue Celtic
Chipata City Council 0-0 Happy Hearts
Riflemen 3-0 Katete Rangers (Walkover)
Lundazi United 1-1 Police College
Zesco Malaiti Rangers 2-1 Lusaka City Council
National Assembly 1-0 Petauke United
City Of Lusaka 1-1 Romeki FC
Paramilitary 1-1 Young Green Buffaloes
ZONE 2
Ndola United 0-2 Indeni
Nchanga Rangers 1-0 Chambishi
Roan United 1-0 Konkola Blades
ZNS Luamfumu 2-2 Chingola Leopards
Kalulushi Modern Stars 3-0 Zesco Luapula
Kalumbila Quatro 0-1 FQMO Mining Operations
Gomes 2-1 Zesco Solwezi
Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Trident
ZONE 3
Intersport Youth 0-1 Zambeef
Mungwi Hotspurs 1-0 Kateshi Coffee Bullets
Riverside United 3-0 Muchinga Blue Eagles (Walkover)
Tazara Express 0-0 Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy
Malalo Police 0-1 Mpulungu Harbour
Kabwe Rangers 0-0 Mpika United
Mpande Youth Soccer Vs Chindwin Sentries (Postponed to 17th April)
Real Nakonde 4-1 Tazara Rangers
ZONE 4
Mazabuka United 0-1 Zesco Shockers
Choma Football Stars 0-0 Kascol Rangers
Maramba Stars 0-0 New Monze Swallows
Young Green Eagles vs Mumbwa Medics (Postponed)
Sinazongwe United 1-0 Maamba Energy Stars
Blue Arrows 0-0 Livingstone Pirates
Kalomo Jetters 4-0 Katima Border Stars
Yeta 1-0 Zesco Victoria Falls