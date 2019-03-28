Nchanga Rangers on Thursday morning beat Chambishi 1-0 in a delayed FAZ Division 1 Zone Two match played in Chingola.

Match officials were on Wednesday forced to push this match to Thursday after the pitch at Nchanga Stadium became waterlogged due to rains.

Striker Mumbi Kasongo scored a late goal in the 86th minute as Nchanga moved to 15 points after playing 12 matches.

Brave are placed ninth on the Zone Two table.

Ndola side Gomes are leading the zone with 29 points after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Zesco Solwezi at home.

Second placed Kansanshi Dynamos moved to 27 points following a 1-0 win over Trident.

Indeni and FQM FC are third and fourth on the table with 24 and 22 points respectively.

FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 13

ZONE 1

Young Nkwazi 2-2 Kafue Celtic

Chipata City Council 0-0 Happy Hearts

Riflemen 3-0 Katete Rangers (Walkover)

Lundazi United 1-1 Police College

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 2-1 Lusaka City Council

National Assembly 1-0 Petauke United

City Of Lusaka 1-1 Romeki FC

Paramilitary 1-1 Young Green Buffaloes

ZONE 2

Ndola United 0-2 Indeni

Nchanga Rangers 1-0 Chambishi

Roan United 1-0 Konkola Blades

ZNS Luamfumu 2-2 Chingola Leopards

Kalulushi Modern Stars 3-0 Zesco Luapula

Kalumbila Quatro 0-1 FQMO Mining Operations

Gomes 2-1 Zesco Solwezi

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Trident

ZONE 3

Intersport Youth 0-1 Zambeef

Mungwi Hotspurs 1-0 Kateshi Coffee Bullets

Riverside United 3-0 Muchinga Blue Eagles (Walkover)

Tazara Express 0-0 Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy

Malalo Police 0-1 Mpulungu Harbour

Kabwe Rangers 0-0 Mpika United

Mpande Youth Soccer Vs Chindwin Sentries (Postponed to 17th April)

Real Nakonde 4-1 Tazara Rangers

ZONE 4

Mazabuka United 0-1 Zesco Shockers

Choma Football Stars 0-0 Kascol Rangers

Maramba Stars 0-0 New Monze Swallows

Young Green Eagles vs Mumbwa Medics (Postponed)

Sinazongwe United 1-0 Maamba Energy Stars

Blue Arrows 0-0 Livingstone Pirates

Kalomo Jetters 4-0 Katima Border Stars

Yeta 1-0 Zesco Victoria Falls

[Read 31 times, 31 reads today]