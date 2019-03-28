PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has commended party members for scooping the Kafue town council chairperson by-election.

Mr Mwila says the victory shows how the ruling party has continued to gain momentum in opposition UPND strongholds.He told journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka that the PF has shown the opposition that it is possible to win elections without resorting to evil schemes of violence and the shedding of innocent blood.

Mr Mwila however said he was dismayed by reports of violence that were recorded on the polling day.

He said it is shocking that the UNPD want to suggest that the PF was involved in the violence that led to the arrest of UPND provincial chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta.

Mr Mwila said the by election was triggered when the opposition UPND unfairly and senselessly suspended their then District Council Chairperson Mr Thomas Zulu for merely attending a monthly Keep Zambia Clean and Healthy Campaign graced by President Edgar Lungu in Kafue. Mr Zulu eventually resigned from UPND after enduring unbearable persecution for merely performing a duty in his official capacity on behalf of the people of Kafue. Mr Mwila said it was very scandalous for the UPND to cause an expensive by election by placing the ego of their party leader above the interest of the people of Kafue.

Mr. Mwila said the PF development agenda is blowing a wind of change in former opposition strongholds and people in UPND strongholds are joining this movement and progressively freeing themselves from the retrogressive clutches of tribalism and regionalism. The PF Secretary General said he hoped peace would continue to prevail over the nation.

