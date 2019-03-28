PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has commended party members for scooping the Kafue town council chairperson by-election.
Mr Mwila says the victory shows how the ruling party has continued to gain momentum in opposition UPND strongholds.He told journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka that the PF has shown the opposition that it is possible to win elections without resorting to evil schemes of violence and the shedding of innocent blood.
Mr Mwila however said he was dismayed by reports of violence that were recorded on the polling day.
He said it is shocking that the UNPD want to suggest that the PF was involved in the violence that led to the arrest of UPND provincial chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta.
Mr Mwila said the by election was triggered when the opposition UPND unfairly and senselessly suspended their then District Council Chairperson Mr Thomas Zulu for merely attending a monthly Keep Zambia Clean and Healthy Campaign graced by President Edgar Lungu in Kafue. Mr Zulu eventually resigned from UPND after enduring unbearable persecution for merely performing a duty in his official capacity on behalf of the people of Kafue. Mr Mwila said it was very scandalous for the UPND to cause an expensive by election by placing the ego of their party leader above the interest of the people of Kafue.
Mr. Mwila said the PF development agenda is blowing a wind of change in former opposition strongholds and people in UPND strongholds are joining this movement and progressively freeing themselves from the retrogressive clutches of tribalism and regionalism. The PF Secretary General said he hoped peace would continue to prevail over the nation.
Good win by PF and congratulations are in order. A win is win, home and away.
UPND can still get it in 2021, revisit drawing board for a winning strategy.
2016 all over again. For PF, winning elections (whether by crook or hook) is popularity contest not that they want to serve the people of Kafue.
Just look at how they fought to win Lusaka mayoral elections for Miles Sampa. Today Miles is in New York gallivanting yet LCC workers haven’t been paid for 3 months.
Even RB/MMD were winning all bye-elections before 2011 elections. The 72% who didn’t vote are frustrated voters who will show up during general elections.
Wins must lead to progressive results at the end of the day. Allow me to say congratulations at this juncture.
@Maloza, RB/MMD were not grabbing seats held by the largest opposition. PF never lost a single seat they held from 2001 up to the time they formed government in 2011. Compare and contrast with Kalusa’s performance
THE UPND IS PAYING FOR ITS SINS. NOW LET ROAN AND BAHATI ADD ACID AND CHILLI TO THE SORE. DUNUNA.
Wait until 2021 UPND will grab back these seats as at that time PF’s main focus will be to retain the Republican Presidency at all costs even if it means killing. They won’t be everywhere to rig. Go on, manipulate the system and retain the Presidency of this country again in 2021 but time or fate will certainly catch with you all.
catch up
When PF were in opposition, they never lost any of their seats to the ruling MMD but kept on increasing numbers in parliament and councils. That’s how a party about to form government performs. Now look at Hakainde’s cult; Chilanga parliamentary seat…gone, Chilanga council chairperson seat…gone, Mangango ….gone, Kafue …gone. And the morons still think there is a revolution against PF! This time around they even failed to gather enough bees to scare away Kafue voters.
PF winning in Kafue, nadabwa. Anyway congratulations more to the president than the Party Secretary General. Is this man intelligent? If left alone to campaign might eventually end up decapaigning the party.Every time he speaks, analyse how he puts out his points, they do not talk to each other. He thinks he can speak like Mutati. Before he continues embarassing us as a party, let there be some one to read his speach and draft it well. Nangu nimu chibemba alafulungana… fwayeniko umbi twapapata.