Zambia Railways Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Musonda says Zambia is set to become a more attractive investment destination if it fully implements the decision to move 30 percent of mining and agricultural products from road to rail transport.

Mr. Musonda said the decision was already backed by a 2018 Statutory Instrument and just needed effective implementation and capacity building in the railway sector.

He said Zambia Railways, in collaboration with regional stakeholders in the railway sector, was stepping up measures to ensure rail transport dominated other forms of transport as this would enhance Zambia’s trade competitiveness, improve the economies of scale and open up new investment opportunities.

Mr. Musonda noted that Zambia Railways was strategically positioned to connect to all ports to the Indian Ocean through Mozambique, South Africa and Tanzania; and to the Democratic Republic of Congo – the main mineral hub in the region.

“As railways sector we should operate and service this country through various corridors within Southern Africa. Rail transport is an important sector to any economy…there are various products that are better handled by rail than by air or road,” he said.

He said this in Livingstone today during the official opening of a Southern African Railways Association (SARA) meeting at Avani Victoria Falls Resort.

Earlier, SARA Executive Director Babe Botana said the meeting would discuss technology and safety issues to ensure risks in the railway sector were mitigated in an appropriate manner within the region.

“We will also look at the technical and engineering issues to ensure there is standardization and harmonization of the rolling stock in the region,” he said.

