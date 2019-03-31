President Edgar Lungu has threatened to dissolve Kabwe Municipal Council (KMC) amid numerous complaints of poor service delivery.

Speaking during a meeting with the Kabwe Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) held at Tuskers Hotel in Kabwe last evening, President Lungu said KMC has disappointingly failed to serve the people to its expected abilities.

The head of state said the information he has indicate that most of the councillors in Kabwe are involved in illegal lands allocation.

He said he will personally investigate the happening at KMC and will not hesitate to get rid of people who are liabilities.

Meanwhile, President Lungu said government sees the private sector as partners in the development of the country.

He said this is so because government can only achieve reasonable and decent taxes when many businesses are thriving.

And Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has announced that will this year it host a Financial Expo.

KCCI president Christabel announced this during the `Meet the President Business Chat` with President Edgar Lungu and KCCI help at Tuskers Hotel in Kabwe last evening.

Ms Ngongola said the initiative is aimed at trying to bring just finance, business skills and the much needed financial liquidity.

She said the event will be held at a date to be fixed by the Governor of the Bank of Zambia who is expected to grace the occasion.

Meanwhile, Ms Ngongola has called on government to come up with deliberate policies that will help bring investors to Central Province and Kabwe in particular.

She told President Lungu that the cost of developing Kabwe would be lower than the cost of expanding Lusaka.

She stressed that the central location and proximity to Lusaka and Copperbelt should be able to attract much needed investment benefits.

Ms Ngongola stated that the chamber acknowledged government’s decision to relocate the Head Quarters (HQ) of the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) and Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) back to Kabwe.

