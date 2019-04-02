The Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA) has sponsored 600 inmates in six correctional facilities across the country with various skills development training at a total cost of K1.2 million.

The 603 inmates sponsored are undertaking skills trainings in courses such as auto mechanics, general agriculture, carpentry, catering, bricklaying, and electrical engineering, among others.

Speaking to ZANIS in an interview in Lusaka today, TEVETA Corporate Affairs Manager, Clive Siachiyako, says the authority embarked on this programme because behaviour change and skills development for inmates is a more proactive way of helping them reform.

Mr Siachiyako has explained that detainees who develop a set of life skills and good behaviour, are likely to be recommended for an early release or parole.

He has disclosed that inmates being supported are from Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe, Chimbokaila in Lusaka, Kamfinsa and Kansenshi on the Copperbelt, Chipata Central Prison in Eastern Province, and Livingstone Correctional Services in Southern Province.

He also notes that some prisons such as Chimbokaila have created an open learning policy for their skills development program that allows youths from surrounding communities to learn with the inmates.

Mr Siachiyako explains that such an open learning policy has helped inmates to re-integrate back into society and has helped the youths who come from the surrounding communities learn about the consequences of crime.

Mr Siachiyako explains that the prison skills development program targets inmates who have not completed secondary education or attained any tertiary qualification.

He notes that such capacity and skills building programs are what the correctional service system in the country needs to help inmates towards their reformation and integration back into society in order to effectively contribute to national development.

[Read 26 times, 26 reads today]