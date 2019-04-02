The Republic of Zambia and the Republic of Botswana have agreed to incorporate Zimbabwe as an equity partner on the Kazungula Bridge project and further ask Namibia to also join in the project.

The two countries have reaffirmed their commitment to incorporate Zimbabwe on the bridge project, with emphasis for the new member to pay up for their share of the bridge.

President Edgar Lungu and his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi today met at State House in Lusaka where they also agreed to ask Namibia to join in the bridge project because they also stand to benefit from the project once completed.

The two Heads of State held closed door talks at State House, followed by a media briefing on the resolutions concerning the Kazungula bridge project.

President Masisi disclosed that the two leaders discussed matters of finance for the contractor, in order to avoid further delays.

He revealed that the outstanding amount owed to the contractor have been paid and that he expects the contractor to ensure that the multinational bridge project is completed in the stipulated timeframe.

President Masisi stated that the two countries are happy to incorporate Zimbabwe to the project as an equity partner, stating that the technical team will work out the value of what Zimbabwe will be required to pay for the project.

He added that the two Presidents have already engaged President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe with regards to the said project.

He said President Lungu has further suggested that Namibia be incorporated on the project because the country stands to enjoy the benefits of the bridge once completed.

He said the two leaders will engage the Namibian administration on the issue of incorporating them to the bridge project which is set to be completed in 2020.

And President Lungu has announced that the date for the official commissioning of the Kazungula Bridge still remains in 2020.

President Lungu said leaders of the three countries, which are Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana are committed to ensuring that they deliver the project which was started by their predecessors.

President Lungu said the idea to connect the three countries and the rest of the SADC region, was born by the leaders of the three countries, which he said should be realized.

He said the Kazungula Bridge is important, adding that all the countries in the region will benefit, in terms of opening up the region for trade.

President Masisi who was accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Unity Dow and Minister of Transport Dorcus Makgato has since returned to Botswana.

