The Bus and Taxi Driver’s association of Zambia says the decision to foreclose Capital Bus Services as reported in the daily nation newspaper of 3rd April 2019 makes very sad reading for the 500 direct and indirect employees that will have their livelihoods taken away from them and the commuters that have over the years used the service.

Association national secretary Sydney Mbewe says the impact of this decision does not end with the employees of capital buses but will equally affect the ten households per bus that depend on capital bus operations and services which means that 243 drivers will be laid off with an equal number of conductors following.

Mr. Mbewe said Capital Buses operations indirectly provide support to breadwinners that clean the buses, young boys, young girls, old women selling fruits to feed and educate their orphaned grandchildren, youths that clean around the station to provide for their siblings and pay rentals and entrepreneur youths that make their ends meet by ensuring that capital buses replace a damaged ribbon.

He said the sad and heart-breaking part is that the decision is not based on lack of business due to competition, but on the fact that capital buses has failed to find protection through the government which has failed to put the ministry of home affairs to task as to why the police have become spectators to the daily commissioning of breach of the law.

Mr. Mbewe said the pending decision by capital buses proprietor Ishmael Kankara which they pray will not be effected is just an iceberg of the many subsistence operators who have pulled out of the transport business leaving many drivers jobless with no opportunity to get another one.

He said the streets have now been taken over by individuals executing the mandate of the council reaping thousands upon thousands of kwachas of council revenue while the same council threatens workers that dare to question why they are not being paid on time that’s if they get paid at all.

Mr. Mbewe has since appealed to President Edgar Lungu to intervene before all those that have invested in the sector are pushed out and replaced with non- compliant and non-tax paying non state actors to run the transport sector.

He said President Lungu must also issue orders to the Police as was executed to contain cholera so that the Zambia Police Service, the road transport and safety agency and slumberous Lusaka City council may perform their duties for which they are employed to do.

