Here is a selected wrap of how our foreign-based players fared at their respective clubs over the weekend.

SOUTH AFRICA



Orlando Pirates:

Striker Justin Shonga and midfielder Augustine Mulenga played the full 90 minutes for leaders Orlando Pirates but were not on target in Saturday’s 1-0 away win over third placed Bidvest Wits.

Chippa United:

Defender Donashano Malama came on in the 67th minute of Chippa United’s 1-0 away win over Amazulu on Saturday.



Polokwane City/Black Leopards:

Midfielder Salulani Phiri played the full 90 minutes for Polokwane in their 3-1 derby win over Black Leopards on Sunday.

Striker Mwape Musonda scored Leopards lone goal and his 13th of the season as he homes-in on this seasons’ PSL Golden Boot with five games left to play.

BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sakala played the first 63 minutes but was not on target in KV Oostende’s 2-1 home win over Beershot Wilrijk on Saturday



FRANCE

Metz:

Defender Stopilla Sunzu played the full 90 minutes in Ligue 2 leaders Metz in Saturday’s 0-0 away draw at 15th placed Auxerre.

Beziers:

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in stoppage time of the 90 minutes for second from bottom Beziers’ in their 3-1 away defeat at fourth placed Lorient on Friday.

AUSTRIA

RB Salzburg:

Striker Patson Daka came off the bench in the 83rd minute and scored a stoppage time goal in a 2-0 away win over LASK Linz on Sunday.

It was the striker’s second goal of the season for leaders and defending champions Salzburg

Midfielder Enock Mwepu was an unused substitute.

Altech:

Striker Brian Mwila did not make Altech’s trip to Admira on Saturday where they drew 1-1 in their relegation playoff round.

