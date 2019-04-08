Here is a selected wrap of how our foreign-based players fared at their respective clubs over the weekend.
SOUTH AFRICA
Orlando Pirates:
Striker Justin Shonga and midfielder Augustine Mulenga played the full 90 minutes for leaders Orlando Pirates but were not on target in Saturday’s 1-0 away win over third placed Bidvest Wits.
Chippa United:
Defender Donashano Malama came on in the 67th minute of Chippa United’s 1-0 away win over Amazulu on Saturday.
Polokwane City/Black Leopards:
Midfielder Salulani Phiri played the full 90 minutes for Polokwane in their 3-1 derby win over Black Leopards on Sunday.
Striker Mwape Musonda scored Leopards lone goal and his 13th of the season as he homes-in on this seasons’ PSL Golden Boot with five games left to play.
BELGIUM
Striker Fashion Sakala played the first 63 minutes but was not on target in KV Oostende’s 2-1 home win over Beershot Wilrijk on Saturday
FRANCE
Metz:
Defender Stopilla Sunzu played the full 90 minutes in Ligue 2 leaders Metz in Saturday’s 0-0 away draw at 15th placed Auxerre.
Beziers:
Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in stoppage time of the 90 minutes for second from bottom Beziers’ in their 3-1 away defeat at fourth placed Lorient on Friday.
AUSTRIA
RB Salzburg:
Striker Patson Daka came off the bench in the 83rd minute and scored a stoppage time goal in a 2-0 away win over LASK Linz on Sunday.
It was the striker’s second goal of the season for leaders and defending champions Salzburg
Midfielder Enock Mwepu was an unused substitute.
Altech:
Striker Brian Mwila did not make Altech’s trip to Admira on Saturday where they drew 1-1 in their relegation playoff round.