President Edgar Lungu will tomorrow April 9, 2019 inspect some developmental projects in Luanshya on the Copperbelt Province. Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe said the plane carrying the Head of State will land at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 11:30 hours.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Nundwe said the President will then proceed to Luanshya to inspect works at Luanshya Youth Resource Centre and later check on progress made at Kawama clinic.

He said President Lungu wants to ensure all projects in the province at the entire country are completed according to specified time frames, hence frequent visits to the province.

Mr. Nundwe said the Head of State is expected to return to Lusaka on Wednesday after concluding his tour of other projects in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nundwe has directed all contractors to go back to their various sites and resume work especially that the rain season is coming to an end.

He said the provincial administration will not allow any delays in the completion of projects in region, also stating quality works should be executed.

Mr. Nundwe has since praised AVIC International Corporation and China National Engineering Complete for the speed progress registered at the Copperbelt International Airport and Kafulafuta Water System Project respectively.

The Permanent Secretary said the two contractors are not just moving at a faster rate but also executing quality works which will stand a test of time.

