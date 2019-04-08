President Edgar Lungu will tomorrow April 9, 2019 inspect some developmental projects in Luanshya on the Copperbelt Province. Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe said the plane carrying the Head of State will land at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 11:30 hours.
ZANIS reports that Mr. Nundwe said the President will then proceed to Luanshya to inspect works at Luanshya Youth Resource Centre and later check on progress made at Kawama clinic.
He said President Lungu wants to ensure all projects in the province at the entire country are completed according to specified time frames, hence frequent visits to the province.
Mr. Nundwe said the Head of State is expected to return to Lusaka on Wednesday after concluding his tour of other projects in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, Mr. Nundwe has directed all contractors to go back to their various sites and resume work especially that the rain season is coming to an end.
He said the provincial administration will not allow any delays in the completion of projects in region, also stating quality works should be executed.
Mr. Nundwe has since praised AVIC International Corporation and China National Engineering Complete for the speed progress registered at the Copperbelt International Airport and Kafulafuta Water System Project respectively.
The Permanent Secretary said the two contractors are not just moving at a faster rate but also executing quality works which will stand a test of time.
He works very hard.
Like all of you I want to see him until 2026.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
This is a boyi shouting that Ba Edgar is in bedroom with auntie Roan inspecting her boobs. He is not going to inspect, is going for campaign in a new jet.
Ba Lungu imano yabupuba. Are you also going to Roan by any chance? You will just be arrested to think that Zambians are daft. Kaunda used to do this, now you cannot, man!
Mr Nundwe, please it’s not about the rains . The government has not been paying local contractors and you know that yourself, why do you always want to feed us with wrong information like we outsiders. Yes those Chinese contractors you praising have the backing of there China government. Just do the same to the locals and we will do better than your Chinese.
It seem AVIC has all these huge contracts…its no surprise they are building sports facilities as bribes in Tasila’s ward….you wonder why the govt is broke!!
Zambians need to wake up …this Lazy Bum Edgar needs to stop this stupidity….this man will go down in history as the most useless President in the world …surely he was just in CB he is back again
“Mr. Nundwe has directed all contractors to go back to their various sites and resume work especially that the rain season is coming to an end.”
These foooools are now weather forecasters