President Edgar Lungu has handed over 55 police houses in Luanshya district, on the Copperbelt Province.

Speaking during the event, the President said there is need to restore the respect and dignity for the Zambia Police personnel in the country including all other civil servants.

President Lungu noted that since 1973, there has not been any notable transformation towards improving the welfare of the police department.

He said government has since committed itself to construct 12,000 housing units for the police and will ensure that the move is fulfilled so that no one remains behind.

President Lungu added that the uniformed officers are not the only ones to benefit from the housing project but everybody that works under the Ministry of Home Affairs, including Immigration department, Drug Enforcement Commission and Prisons, among others.

And the Head of State has stated that government remains committed to fulfilling the promises that were made to the people from the time the Patriotic Front came into power.

President Lungu said more projects will be implemented in Luanshya district including construction and rehabilitation of Township roads.

The President has since urged Members of Parliament and all Ministers to continue pushing for developmental projects, to be implemented in their respective areas in order to fulfill the promises made to the people and also improve on service delivery.

The Head of State also called on all Zambians to hold government accountable and ensure that they deliver on what was promised.

And Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says the new houses will motivate the police force to maintain high levels of morale as they carry out their duties.

Government in July 2018 embarked on the construction of 55 low and medium cost police housing units in Luanshya, for Luanshya Central Levy Chito Camp and Mpatamatu costing over 2 Million Kwacha.

