Women organizations and some opposition political parties have taken to social media to congratulate Lusaka Lawyer Linda Kasonde on her election as Vice President of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association.

During the ongoing Commonwealth Law Conference in Livingstone, Ms. Kasonde who is also Former LAZ President was elected as Vice President for Africa of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association

Women for Change said Ms. Kasonde’s election is a milestone.

“Hearty congratulates Ms. Linda Kasonde, former Law Association of Zambia President on her election as Vice President of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association for Africa. This indeed is a milestone for the women’s movement not only in Zambia but Africa as whole.

And the Zambia National Women’s League has also congratulated Ms. Kasonde on her election.

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema also took to Twitter to pass his congratulated message to Ms. Kasonde.

Congratulations @kalushk for being elected Vice-president for Africa of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association! We are very proud of you. Continue flying the Zambian flag high!

NAREP wrote, “President Elias and the entire NAREP membership extend heartfelt congratulations to former Law Association of Zambia President, Linda Kasonde on her election as Vice President for Africa of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association.

Civil rights activist Laura Miti also Twitter, “Congratulations Linda on your election as Vice-President for Africa of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association. I am so very proud of you.”

President Edgar Lungu who officiated opened the Law conference yesterday in Livingstone and the entire PF Media Team have conspicuously failed to send any congratulatory message to Ms. Kasonde.

