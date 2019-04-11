The University Teaching Hospital (UTH) has received a donation of neonatal equipment from a Zambian well-wisher based in the United Kingdom (UK).

Chaka Henderson with other incorporating partners in UK made the donation of assorted items valued at over K30, 000 to the maternity ward at UTH.

The donation comprised of assorted items such as size zero napkins, sanitary towels, and soaps among others.

Mrs Henderson acknowledged that the initiative was driven by her experience as a neonatal mother.

And receiving the donation, Acting Senior Medical Superintendent Mulindi Mwanahamuntu said the material aid will go a long way in caring for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Dr Mwanahamuntu disclosed that the department has an overflow of about 100 babies being attended to, and pauses a challenge for the hospital in terms of staffing and resources.

Head of Department Neonatology Dr. Kunda Kapembwa said the donation means a lot and it will improve service delivery in the neonatology department.

Dr Kapembwa added that lack of material aid has in the past disadvantaged the department in terms of enhancing their core business, which is to aid neonatal babies, through various means, and ensuring that no lives are lost.

