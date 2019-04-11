The University Teaching Hospital (UTH) has received a donation of neonatal equipment from a Zambian well-wisher based in the United Kingdom (UK).
Chaka Henderson with other incorporating partners in UK made the donation of assorted items valued at over K30, 000 to the maternity ward at UTH.
The donation comprised of assorted items such as size zero napkins, sanitary towels, and soaps among others.
Mrs Henderson acknowledged that the initiative was driven by her experience as a neonatal mother.
And receiving the donation, Acting Senior Medical Superintendent Mulindi Mwanahamuntu said the material aid will go a long way in caring for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Dr Mwanahamuntu disclosed that the department has an overflow of about 100 babies being attended to, and pauses a challenge for the hospital in terms of staffing and resources.
Head of Department Neonatology Dr. Kunda Kapembwa said the donation means a lot and it will improve service delivery in the neonatology department.
Dr Kapembwa added that lack of material aid has in the past disadvantaged the department in terms of enhancing their core business, which is to aid neonatal babies, through various means, and ensuring that no lives are lost.
Diasporans please emulate, don’t just moan and complain about PF. Do something for your country!!!!
Nonsense, keep these kind of stories to Facebook. Chaka Henderson? What kind of Zambian is that who abandoned her Zambian names? Another BEST Zambian on Earth.
How can baby diapers and soap be called equipment? And am shocked that First Lady was not there to handover.
K30 000 and you rush to the media…….attention seeking or genuine donation…..i agree with Nostradamus…leave these stories for Facebook users and attention seekers
Calm yourselves down citizens.
I am not against making donations, especially to hospitals and schools. This lady and her partners mean well.
What worries me is the Zambian culture of expecting to be given all the time. From top to bottom, Zambians are always begging.
What we should be fighting for is for this government to equip hospitals and schools adequately.
Surely if this government has money to spend on luxury jets, and foreign trips, they should have money to spend on hospitals (especially UTH). But they never use Zambian hospitals. They get a scratch on their hand, and off they go to RSA (like Mushimba).
Let us not just clap anyhow just because someone throws us a bone.
So any money that was budgeted to buy these sorts of donated equipment will now be…
shameful donation. These are items you donate to orphanages. Zambia’s biggest hospital should have these things in excess and be able to donate the excess to other orphanages. Dr. Chilufya should be ashamed of himself. What type of insults are these to us Zambians. Are we this poor sure to be receiving bathing soap from abroad by any Jim and jack? Is UTH now an orphanage?
SMFH!
[email protected]
The Shameful and Satanic person is you. This will end up helping your relatives in Zambia after giving birth.
Just shut up
@2.1 xFactap!
The moment you begin being ashamed is the day you will be come a better people as Zambians. theres nothing to be celebrating about here. This shouldn’t make international news but should be trashed and never to be seen in public.
Imagine your distant relative living afar donating used underwear to your household then you go around dancing and ululating allover the village.
Chaka ! Thank You and Keep It Up
Way to go! God Bless You.
You don’t wait for government all the time. You become part of National Contribution to Development.
You’re a styupid idyot,!! Tell your Chaka Chaka to donate to her village if she has any.
If you people want to donate to UTH, go buy ice creams and pizza for the all ward.
UTH has never heard of Medical Stores Lungu is commissioning, go get supplies from there.
#1.1 and 2, you have to be trib.al, nothing else. They say “don’t look a gift horse in the mouth”, ever heard that ma trib.als?
@#4 UPND Fyototo,
Am a proud Luapula boy with beutiful Tonga inlaws , so w_t_f are you talking about? You dimwits always see opposing views as “tribal”.
Publicity seekers, why not give quietly.
I know people who donate millions of US dollars to charity without inviting the media.
What’s the problem here? The recipient institution are greatful for the donation by Chakra, only those satanic minds can criticize a noble gesture as this one. Some are asking what is K30,000? Well it’s alot of money to many of us, that’s why not many of you have done so before. Instead of venting you anger on an innocent Chaka who just wanted to help her country in the little way she could afford donate £1m. If not just shut your beak sit down.