The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency has recorded a 12 percent increase in vehicle inspections in the month of April from the countries of import to ensure road worthiness prior to imports to Zambia.

The Agency conducted a total of 645 vehicle inspections in April 2019 compared to 568 conducted in March.

Used motor vehicles are inspected at source prior to shipment to ensure roadworthiness and the Agency has contracted three companies namely Auto Terminal Japan Limited, EAA Limited and JEVIC Limited to conduct the inspections.

Caroline Kalombe, the Agency Communications Officer said these companies provide roadworthiness inspections in Japan, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, the regions which account for more than 90 percent of total imports of used motor vehicles into Zambia.

She said the Agency conducts inspections on products falling under compulsory standards to ensure that they comply with the prescribed standards and to prevent the importation of substandard and unsafe goods onto the Zambian market.

Mr. Kalombe said the administration of compulsory standards ensures that products manufactured in Zambia and those imported into the country are designed, produced and supplied in accordance with the requirements of the compulsory standards and meet consumer needs, demands and expectations.

She said compliance to compulsory standards also ensures that these products are not only safe but can also compete favorably in local, regional and international markets.

Ms. Kalombe said in this regard, the Agency not only promotes the growth of industry but also protects it against unfair technical barriers to trade in both the local and export markets.

She said administration and enforcement of compulsory standards further promotes a culture of quality and safety among manufacturers, consumers and the general public as the Agency continues to execute its mandate.

Ms. Kalombe has reminded importers of used vehicles that the roadworthiness inspection of used motor vehicles at source is a mandatory requirement aimed at ensuring public safety, and environmental protection.

