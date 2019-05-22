Nkana’s last home game of the 2019 league season ended in disaster on Wednesday after they lost 2-1 against Forest Rangers at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

It was Nkana’s fourth home loss of the season where they have won three times and collected two draws.

Nkana started off brightly when their talismanic striker Ronald Kampamba put them ahead in the 17th minute after heading in a Kelvin Kampamba cross.

But Forest reproduced the second half form displayed in last Saturday’s 2-2 away draw at Power Dynamos and Nkana cracked.

Forest deservedly equalized in the 22nd minute after shrugging off going a goal down with a dominating display when Webster Muzaza punished defender Moses Nyondo for failing to deal with a loose ball on the edge of the box.

But Nkana did have their moments after halftime with the first coming in the 61st minute through Bwalya Kasonde but his fine volley came off the right angle of the Forest’s post.

Three minutes later, Laison Thole sent his close-range effort into the side netting.

However, Forest still looked the most likely to carry the day and in the 66th minute, Muzaza completed his brace, again for a poorly dealt with ball in Nkana’s defence by Yannick Mulenda who was punished for his casual possession inside the box.

Meanwhile, Forest stay fourth but move to 26 points while Nkana wallow at number six on 23 points heading into their final away game against relegation threatened Circuit City as the12-time champions wind down a forgettable season.

