Egyptian President Abdel El-Sisi has cancelled his weekend trip to Lusaka.

He was due to arrive Friday morning for a two day official visit to Zambia.

State House Spokesman Amos Chanda disclosed that the trip has been canceled due to “a compelling domestic agenda.”

“President El- Sisi has since telephoned his host counterpart, HE President Lungu to inform of this development. The visit will be undertaken at another time,” Mr Chanda said in a brief statement.

