Egyptian President Abdel El-Sisi has cancelled his weekend trip to Lusaka.
He was due to arrive Friday morning for a two day official visit to Zambia.
State House Spokesman Amos Chanda disclosed that the trip has been canceled due to “a compelling domestic agenda.”
“President El- Sisi has since telephoned his host counterpart, HE President Lungu to inform of this development. The visit will be undertaken at another time,” Mr Chanda said in a brief statement.
[Read 996 times, 996 reads today]
Loading...
That moment when you think wknd yachitika kaili chi excuse is national wide and plan to hide in it with zunguluze elo nomba balanda its cancelled……manje madam wont allow me to go out for the Egyptian President security duty knowing he wont come
To be honest I wouldn’t want to meet Mr. Lungu either. So no surprises here.
Doesn’t want to associate himself with a dander head and a thief who stole from a widow
Thanx Abdel El -Sisi for cancelling this visit.President Lungu here has too many economic problems to lose even a day to entertain visitors! Let him tell us how he is going to rescue the economy!!
At least we that saved some Kwachas which we could have wasted on entertaining the the visitor from the Pharaos!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Egyptian Presidents never visit other African countries, this was going to be the first of its kind. I’m not surprised that he’s cancelled the trip. Hosni Mubarak used to win elections by margins as high as 94% but he never went about in public with such popularity. He always watched football from a bulletproofed cubicle, that’s how popular he was.