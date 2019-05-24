Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya says he sympathizes with UPND Members of Parliament who have been directed by their Leader Hakainde Hichilema to vote against the resolutions of the National Dialogue when tabled in Parliament.

Mr. Hichilema yesterday directed his Members of Parliament to vote against resolutions of the National Dialogue Forum when tabled in Parliament.

Speaking at a media briefing organized by the Opposition Alliance, Mr. Hichilema maintained that the National Dialogue Forum was a deception and an illegal process meant to extend the Patriotic Front’s stay in Government.

But Mr. Kafwaya said the directive on UPND MPs by Mr. Hichilema is a clear sign of dictatorship which will prevent the Members of Parliament from representing their people.

Mr. Kafwaya who is also Minister of Works and Supply wondered why Mr. Hichilema wants his MPs to go against the wishes of the Zambian people who he aspires to lead in future.

And PF Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has described Mr. Hichilema as a sham for directing his Members to vote against the resolutions.

He said Mr. Hichilema is a selfish individual who is interested in serving his own ego thereby neglecting the people who voted for him.

