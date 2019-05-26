Today’s Scripture

“…the righteous give generously.”

(Psalm 37:21, NIV)

Give Generously

Did you know that when you give to others in need, the Bible says it’s like giving directly to God Himself? When you step out and bless other people, you are honoring and blessing the Lord. The Scripture tells us to give our best, to give generously. In other words, stretch yourself. Go out of your way. It may be uncomfortable to walk over and pay for someone’s gas, but that’s being generous.

I encourage you today, look for ways to give generously and meet the needs of others. You can’t help everyone, but you can help someone. You can be the answer to someone’s prayers. Remember, people have many different types of needs. There may be someone who needs some encouragement. Give generously when you give that encouragement. There may be someone in your life that just needs a friend; they need some quality time. Give generously of your time and pour into that person. As you give generously to others, God will multiply those seeds in your own life in return!

A Prayer for Today

“Heavenly Father, today I am releasing every negative thing that has happened to me. I’m forgiving every person who has hurt me. I’m forgiving myself for mistakes I’ve made and releasing every disappointment so that I can live in Your peace and victory. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.”

