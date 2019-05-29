Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says Zambia’s economic challenges are being exaggerated by people who do not mean well for the country.

Ms. Siliya says while it is indisputable that the country is currently going through some economic turbulence due to various factors, the situation is being blown out of proportion by some people.

Ms Siliya said Zambia remains a preferred destination for business and investment as evidenced by the continued high traffic of people flying in and out of the country.

She says Government is neither afraid nor opposed to criticism but that people should criticise in a constructive manner to move the country forward.

Ms Siliya who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister says negative sentiments have the potential to harm the reputation of the country and it is the duty of every citizen to guard the country’s image jealously.

The Minister said this at her office in Lusaka on Tuesday when Economic Association of Zambia (EAZ) President Dr Lubinda Haabazoka, accompanied by EAZ board member Mr Lubinda Sinyani, paid a courtesy call on her.

And Dr Haabazoka said EAZ is deeply concerned about the negativity being peddled by some people on the country’s economy.

He said the association does not want to join a bandwagon of armchair critics who criticise without solutions.

Dr Habaazok said EAZ has since decided to hold a national economic summit in July this year in Livingstone to brainstorm solutions to the country’s economic challenges as well as showcase the country’s vast investment potential.

He said over 500 local and foreign delegates among them former heads of state, economists, academicians, researchers and the business community are earmarked to attend the two day summit in the tourist capital.

“We believe that the solutions to economic challenges the country is faced with are resident in us its citizens. As such, we will take deliberate steps through brainstorming sessions during the summit to address them,” said Dr Haabazoka.

