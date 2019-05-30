Africa has been abused. It has been exploited. It has been impoverished by both colonial powers and now, our own ruling class, whom we have entrusted with power to get us out of poverty.
NEW HOPE FOR AFRICA
Africa shall become the world’s leader not far from now. We are already classified as the world’s richest continent and rightly so. We are already credited with the fastest growing church in the world. We are already credited with the fastest growing youth population. All the fundamental pillars that make a people to succeed are in place. The greatest deposits of minerals and precious stones are here in Africa. Africa has abundance of water, great landmass for agriculture and a vibrant workforce hungry for work. All this resource is surrounded by fauna, beauty and priceless tourism attractions.
Besides all these gifts from God, we have endured pain, depravation, hunger, poverty, disease and lack of equitable development. We have paid our price. The prison sentence of pain must now come to an end. Scripture says, “Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning.” Africa, our morning is at hand.
MAKING AFRICA GREAT
It is time that Africa took charge of her own economy. Africa is endowed with resources unmatched by any other continent on earth. We have vast reserves of gold, diamonds, copper, cobalt and emeralds of all shades. We must own these resources by adopting the unpopular policy of Donald Trump. Instead of America, we must say, AFRICA FIRST. This means that all our resources shall be managed by us.
The London Metal Exchange has no business determining the cost of our minerals here in Africa. The United Kingdom does not even have a single copper mine. To put Africa first, we must be courageous enough to create a single economic market to determine how we value our products.
It is time that Africa wrote her own books. It is time that Africa printed her own business cards. It is time that Africa sang her own songs, and I must add that it is time Africa paid her own bills. The new leadership shall demand a proper place for our continent. That is in front of the line of the continents of the world.
The stories of overcoming all odds are painted across history. In a shocking upset, young David of the bible defeated Goliath. In the recent past, Liverpool football club stunned the world by beating Barcelona when all hope had been lost. Such is life. Africa’s looming upset of the status quo is at hand, but we must invest in a leadership of morality and integrity for this to happen.
Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba
President,
Movement for Multi-Party Democracy
Aaah very refreshing indeed.There is hope beyond this debt burden.
I rarely read anything from Mr. Mumba because he has shown himself very deficient in character, particularly for a man who claims to be a minister of Christ. But on this statement i totally agree with him. Well said.
Honorary Doctor Mumba, you are an amazing orator. You speak eloquently and with supreme confidence. You are fairly good looking. You look clean and you are often smartly dressed. However, that is all that you are good at. You are just a smooth talker. You invigorated a nation of youths with your rhetoric. You fanned the flames….and then you sold your soul to the political devil. You have passed your sell by date. Keep quiet.
Bu he is back and he is “born again” in Jesus name…that’s all in the past he has washed his sins…accept your Christian brother!!
There we go again, no accountability. I blame the culture, on what merit did we appoint the ruling class? and after appointing them did we take responsibility?
Good writing very educative I hope you can sale your idea to ECL so he can present to Au
Spot on Mr Mumba. We are masters of our own destiny and the sooner we take charge of own resources the better.
I hope the liquidation of KCM is a new chapter for Zambia as we expect ZCCM lH to be majority shareholder in all mines soonest, on behalf of Zambian people.
Only in Zambia can these corrupt thieves like Galu and Nevers be popping up without shame …this is a guy who received a lighter sentence after he was convicted of abuse of office by the Lusaka Magistrate Court in 2018 today he is dishing out advice and wisdom…he lied his way when he stormed into ZNBC during the elections but he is the first one to quote verses from the coloniser’s bible. I am sorry I can not read your nonsense…why not talk about False Prophets like yourself who are duping fooools all over the country ad in Africa.
Jay Jay, -True, these Corrupt belly driven bandits wouldn’t know honesty, ethics or morality, even if it hit them full force in the face, whilst reading verses from their Comic, & believing in an imaginary Caucasian with a long white beard, dwelling yonder the skies.
THIS MAN OF GOLD, IS NOT THE SOLUTION TO THE PROBLEM, BUT THE CAUSE, – REMEMBER HE HOLDS A CONVICTION, FOR ABUSE OF OFFICE!
Let’s also NOT forget the Colonialists left most of Africa in the 60’s with clean functioning institutions, & Governance. Economies in Asia have surpassed us now, because of Africa leaders love using, & feeding Cadres, /cheerleaders like Nevers @ the expense of development. WHY do we have (God)Fridah??
Zooona mwakamba ba mumba.muli nzelu koma
Thanks.Empty rhetoric though with almost no substance.You cant built a strong Africa with all this theft and tribalism by politicians yo! This speech was appropriate during independence now we practical,implementable and measurable steps ok sir!
Nevers maybe called names but this man is the greatest tele-evangelist Zambia has ever produced. His preaching used to move mountains! I remember the kinds of names we used to call the late Mwanawasa yet that’s the greatest President Zambia has ever had. Look at what voting for PF got us into?
How bout abuse of office, & opportunistic flip flopping from one political party to the next to satiate his own belly?
I GUESS THAT’S WHAT YOU TERM GREAT??
Wonder why Africa, /Zambia is in its current mess & stagnation??
Keep dreaming Countryman. It’s a free world, & you are fully entitled to your own definition of Greatness!!
Really laughable….Greatest tele-evangelist …he learnt from the best crooks in the business I remember his shows on Sunday meticulously placed at lunchtime when people are stuffing their faces to guilt trip them to donate to that number on the screen.The man couldn’t keep his hands off taxpayers funds when he was in Canada what more that free money from Never Mumba Ministries?
Sit down and wake up from your gullibility!!