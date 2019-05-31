The Lusaka City Council has closed down 46 boarding houses around the city for operating illegally and in poor sanitary conditions.
LCC Public Health Inspectors have embarked on inspection of boarding houses in different parts of Lusaka to check on conditions in which they are operating.
The inspections have revealed that most boarding facilities that house students from various learning institutions do not have relevant documents needed to operate as boarding houses.
The documents include Health Permits, Business Permits, Fire Certificates and evidence of subscription to waste management systems.
At the time of inspections, most houses were also in poor sanitary conditions and some of them had dilapidated sanitary facilities.
According to Statutory Instrument number 12 of 2018 (Street Vending and nuisances), Local Government (Solid Waste Management) Regulation 100 of 2011 and the Public Health Act CAP 295 of the Laws of Zambia, it is an offence to operate a boarding house without the above stated documents.
George Sichimba, the Council Public Relations Manager said in a statement that the LCC has embarked on this exercise not to punish students but to protect them from contracting air and water borne diseases.
Mr. Sichimba noted that due to high demand for bed spaces by students from higher learning institutions, some unscrupulous people are converting their properties into boarding houses and renting them out to unsuspecting students without following procedure.
He said the owners of the boarding houses have been instructed to obtain the necessary documentation the Council and maintain hygiene standards failure to which they risk being prosecuted.
Mr. Sichimba has since warned those involved in similar businesses to ensure that they comply with the law to avoid inconveniences while students must report nuisances happening in their boarding houses to Council.
An impossible task. Pretty sure the landlords will find away of doing it – inspire of the closures.
Most students came up with the idea of renting boarding houses, because universities and colleges are failing to take them all into boarding, what happens to students
who were staying in the closed boarding houses, they will become squatterers in legal boarding houses, and the council’s work done will be equal to zero
one would imagine that the learning institutions themselves would take an interest in vetting the boarding houses?? or maybe not??
I believe the council has also built new hostels or boarding facilities. Council take keen interest to inspect even all higher learning institutions hostels to check if air nd water borne diseases, am pretty sure all hostels will be closed as well.