Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has donated assorted Items including Mealie Meal and Cooking Oil worth K600,000.00 to the old aged and less privileged in his constituency.

Speaking during the donation at Musa Kasonka Grounds, Saturday, Hon Lusambo said it is important to look after the less privileged in Society and as Kabushi lawmaker, he will continue to extend his hand to his people in whatever little way he can.

Lusambo, alias the Bulldozer, has also donated 60 desktop computers to public schools through their respective PTA Committees in Kabushi to enhance education as it is important noting that education is the equaliser between those who are poor and the rich.

“The computers we are donating to some of the schools today can not be compared to those second hand computers some former member of Parliament for Roan constituency used to brag about. These are brand new computers because we believe that our people deserve the very best.”

Other items that were donated includes 3,000 blocks and cement to schools that are undertaking various infrastructure expansion projects and a thousand boxes of washing paste.

The Bulldozer has however warned against anyone trying to undermine his efforts to stop as such elements would never outdo the goodwill of His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu towards Kabushi through its elected lawmaker.

Hon Lusambo who is also Lusaka Province Minister is in his constituency to inspect ongoing developmental projects among other engagements.

And he will later today, Sunday, meet and interact with marketeers and hand over empowerment funds aimed at boosting their working capital.

[Read 63 times, 63 reads today]