APC president Nason Msoni says it is “absolutely foolish” to argue against the FIC report on the basis that culprits were not named in the report.

In a statement issued to the media, the APC leader said the huge amounts being stolen from government was an indication that the PF government has no captain and that the nation was headed towards a disastrous shipwreck.

“The truth is that huge amounts of money have been openly stolen from the Zambian public. Clearly, The PF government is running out of control with no captain. We are certainly heading towards a disastrous shipwreck,” he said.

He said the report has hinted at why government has run into bankruptcy and President Lungu should justify why citizens should continue keeping him in office.

“It is now incumbent upon Mr Lungu to justify why citizens should continue keeping him in office when he is running the most corrupt ever government.

“This is quite unprecedented in the history of governments and the conduct of any leader running such a government. We think that a sense of shame for any self respecting leadership is not a bad moral campus,” he said.

He since challenged those fingered in the report to vacate office so as to pave way for investigations.

“As citizens we are ashamed and crestfallen to have voted for such a reckless and utterly irresponsible leadership that lacks sensitivity for the masses.

“In a nutshell, we clearly expect those indicted by this report to voluntarily vacate their positions to give investigative wings a freehand to carry out thorough investigations,” he said.

The 2018 money laundering/terrorist financing trends report has revealed that Zambia incurred losses estimated at K6.1 billion linked to financial crimes such as Tax evasion, fraud, corruption and money laundering activities.

This shows an increase from the K4.5 billion recorded in the 2017 financial intelligence center trends report.

FIC Director General Mary Chirwa said during the launch of the report that the Center analyzed 176 suspicious transactions of which 80 were disseminated to law enforcement agencies on suspicious covering tax evasion, fraud corruption and money laundering.

Ms. Chirwa said the most prevalent forms of corruption noted in 2018 were those involving bribery and conflict of interest.

She said during the year, the Center disseminated reports on corruption with estimated value of K4.9 billion with public procurement activities being significantly vulnerable to corruption.

Some Law firms have been cited in the latest Financial Intelligence Center trends report as a vehicle used for money laundering activities by criminals.Identified law firms assisted suspected criminals to mask the source of funds and aided its reinvestment or movement to foreign jurisdictions, the report says.

The center analysed cases related to 9 law firms amounting to K385 million in 2018 and cases involved illegally obtained funds transferred to law firms who then facilitated the acquisition of property such as land and motor vehicles on behalf of the launderers.

[Read 221 times, 221 reads today]