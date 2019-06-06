UK High Commissioner Fergus Cochrane-Dyet has questioned the Economic Association of Zambia’s latest statements on the state of the economy.
The EAZ through its President Lubinda Haabazoka has been issuing statements that seem to suggest that all was well in the Zambian economy.
In July, the Association will be hosting what it is calling the National Economics Summit aimed at exploring new ideas to grow the Zambian economy.
But Dr Haabazoka has in the recent past castigated other experts and some publications who have highlighted Zambia’s economic woes saying those are enemies of Zambia.
But Mr Cochrane-Dyet in a tweet said the Association’s recent statement is a matter of concern.
He has urged the Association to be realistic regarding the challenge facing Zambia.
“What do EAZ’s recent statements, e.g. claiming anti-Zambia conspiracy by Bloomberg, say about its credibility and impartiality?”
He added, “Recent Govt announcement on tackling debt is very good news, but Zambian economists must be realistic over the challenge facing Zambia.”
Nonsense. Can the Zambian High Commissioner in Britain freely question the internal economist’s statements on the status of the British economy?
It’s an audacity they can only practise in Africa because even the US don’t take such interference from any of the foreign envoys in their country.
Some of us have always said EAZ is Presido is a PF cader ….so nothing new from the HC except of course it get wider coverage …. So thanks maybe EAZ can learn to be a professional body
Chale
Haabazoka does not work for bank of Zambia or GRZ.
Haabazooka thinks he’ll get appointed BOZ governor after being a PF parrot singing praises even when things are really bad.
That Tonga mans attempt at sounding insane in order to get a job from lungu will damage his reputation beyond redemption.
Haabazoka, you are giving Russian economic schooling a bad name.
Lubinda is a buffoon looking for a job and all his statements are to impress Chagwa! He’s never worked anywhere apart from doing 9 years PhD in Russia and came to CBU as a lecturer! He doesn’t understand anything.
Habazooka tone down on that support. i mean honestly why comenting on the Kingsley chanda video. How much relevancy do you need….
Let’s not allow the white superiority complex in Zambia which apparently is worshipped by UPND sycophants and zealots and enemies of progress lest we suffer from acute inferiority complex. Has anyone comentated on their shambolic Brexit process….
RACIST !MBECILE has crapped in public again
this man is a disgrace and should be disowned by all well meaning economists
While this may be true, Haabazoka sometimes speaks for himself as an economist, and not always EAZ. Sometimes though he does hide behind EAZ to want to make his opinions sound universal.
Let him concentrate on Br-exit not Zambia.Abana ba mwisa.We know know PF is not working well but we need to protect our country.Who comments on british economy by the way.Ukutupa ba envoy aka