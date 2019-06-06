UK High Commissioner Fergus Cochrane-Dyet has questioned the Economic Association of Zambia’s latest statements on the state of the economy.

The EAZ through its President Lubinda Haabazoka has been issuing statements that seem to suggest that all was well in the Zambian economy.

In July, the Association will be hosting what it is calling the National Economics Summit aimed at exploring new ideas to grow the Zambian economy.

But Dr Haabazoka has in the recent past castigated other experts and some publications who have highlighted Zambia’s economic woes saying those are enemies of Zambia.

But Mr Cochrane-Dyet in a tweet said the Association’s recent statement is a matter of concern.

He has urged the Association to be realistic regarding the challenge facing Zambia.

“What do EAZ’s recent statements, e.g. claiming anti-Zambia conspiracy by Bloomberg, say about its credibility and impartiality?”

He added, “Recent Govt announcement on tackling debt is very good news, but Zambian economists must be realistic over the challenge facing Zambia.”

