The Patriotic Front is solidly on the ground in Katuba and best placed to deliver on development for the people, Party Media Director Sunday Chanda has said.

Mr. Chanda says the people of Katuba Constituency have experimented with the UPND and they know how inadequate the Opposition Party is.

He said it is a fallacy that the alliance has performed well in recent elections as the PF has won majority of the seats in the recent past including those in Opposition strongholds.

Mr. Chanda said the PF knows that UPND has come to a realization that it cannot win an election on its own and is now desperate for company with every Tom and harry.

“By the way, all other UPND alliance partners have no structures in Katuba”, he added.

He said the people of Katuba Constituency have an opportunity to vote for development in this by-election which can only get actualized by Patriotic Front.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set Tuesday 30th July as the election date for the Katuba Parliamentary by election.

Elections will also be held on the same date in six local government by elections in Kitwe, Mansa, Shiwang’andu, and Kaoma Districts.

The Katuba Parliamentary by election has been necessitated following the death of the Incumbent area Member of Parliament Patricia Mwashingwere of the UPND on 2nd May 2019 while ward elections are as a result of resignations and deaths.

