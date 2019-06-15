Medeem and AB Bank have signed a deal to enable use of Medeem’s traditional land certificate known as ParcelCert as a required by Small and Medium Enterprises to access financing to develop their agriculture business.

Medeem Zambia, is a land rights documentation company whose mission is to provide affordable, accessible, sustainable solutions for land tenure documentation and promote security of land tenure, serving those at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, AB Bank Chief Credit Officer Nurullo Mashrabov said the Bank targets the unbanked people in the country who may not have easy access to financial services from traditional financial service providers.

Musenge Nsakilwa, the Business Development Manager at Medeem said “Medeem is delighted to sign the MoU with AB Bank as it will enable our clients to not only have formal documentation to the land they occupy but also have access to financing that will help boost their agriculture businesses.”

Medeem and AB Bank are trying to support farmers and SMEs who have traditional land and are registered with Medeem to have access to financial services which will enable them to improve their businesses and agricultural activities.

