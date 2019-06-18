The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has announced that the Employment Code Act Number 3 of 2019, has officially been effected.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko earlier signed the commencement order to enact the Statutory Instrument (SI) number 29 of 2019 on May 9th, 2019, enabling the Employment Code Act Number 3 of 2019 to be cited to that effect.

This is according to a statement by Ministry of Labour and Social Security Public Relations Officer Inutu Mushambalwa.

Ms Mushambalwa says members of the public have seen been encouraged to buy a copy of the Employment Code Act from the government printers.

She added that the ministry has further appealed to workers and employers to read and understand the document.

The Employment Code Act No. 3 of 2019

[Read 1,376 times, 1,376 reads today]