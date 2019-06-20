The Government of Japan has given Zambia 591,679 United States dollars, for a Tuberculosis (TB) eradication project.

The project, which will be implemented by Japanese Anti- Tuberculosis Association (JATA), commenced in March 2019 and will end in March 2022.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary of Administration, Kennedy Malama, says government remains committed to eradicating TB by 2030.

Dr. Malama said government is already investing heavily in the country’s health sector, in order to attain universal health coverage, by strengthening health systems with particular focus on integrated community interventions at primary health care level.

The Permanently Secretary was speaking in Lusaka today when he officially launched the project for strengthening access to quality, integrated TB prevention management in high TB/HIV burden communities in Lusaka district.

He said the JATA project that has been launched today, is a clear testimony of how government, working with strategic partners, is investing to strengthen systems at community and primary health care level.

He notes that the project also resonates well with the overarching government’s agenda through the Ministry of Health, towards ending TB by 2030.

And representing the Government of Japan, the Japanese Charge D’affairs, Sugiura Toshio, noted that the new TB project aims at strengthening the system for TB screening and treatment with a view to decreasing the number of TB victims.

He states that the project will provide the general expertise on TB screening and X-ray equipment including the training of doctors as well as x-ray experts and laboratory technologists for X-ray photo taking and reading, among other things.

Mr Toshio said Japan intends to contribute to this process in cooperation with its private sector and hopes that it will contribute to promoting universal health coverage and creating resilient in the Zambia.

The TB project will be implemented in seven health facilities in Lusaka, namely Chazanga, N’gombe, Chipata, Chelstone, Mtendere, Kalingalinga and Kaunda Square.

[Read 69 times, 69 reads today]