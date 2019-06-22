PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu says he does not wish to be called Dr. Lungu as he is more interested in being a man of service.
Speaking in Ndola at the International Airport, Saturday, the Head of State who boasted of being one of the best law students in his class said if he had wanted to pursue an academic life he would have been a professor by now.
“Firstly, I am not a Doctor. I do not have a doctorate and I do not wish to be called Dr. Edgar Lungu. There is so much talk about the doctorate to be conferred on me by the University of Zambia which I am greatly humbled with,” President Lungu said.
“But, let me tell you – in class I was one of the best students and if I wanted to venture into the academia world, I would have been a professor by now. But I chose to pursue the political life and practice of the law.”
He went on to emphasize that even if UNZA honors him with the doctorate, he would rather still be addressed as ‘simple’ Lungu.
“Those who think I do not deserve to be honored by the University of Zambia, well, that is politics and I will not respond to that.”
“And even if I am conferred by the institution, I wouldn’t really want to be called Dr. Lungu, I still want to remain simple Lungu.”
President Lungu highlighted that he is not one who seeks to bask in the glory of being perceived knowledgeable because of title but would rather stick to being of good service.
“There are people who strive to want to become doctors, professors because they want to serve and there those that want to bask in that glory of being perceived knowledgeable and I am not part of those, whether you call me Doctor or not, what I have – I already have, what I was acquiring I have acquired already. I got my first degree from UNZA, I have done a few post graduate diplomas and courses so I am not worried about being called Doctor,” he said.
“What matters to me is am I of service to the people of Zambia?”
Give me the man credit – will you?
Well done Mr President.
He has just insulted any other person masquerading as,..
Thanks
“But, let me tell you – in class I was one of the best students and if I wanted to venture into the academia world, I would have been a professor by now….
Too much Hubris Mr President.
Being a professor doesn’t mean you would have been very bright when one was young and certainly a Professor doesn’t imply they have more common IQ or can do a better jon than other person would..
Most people that end up winning Nobel or become immortal are not necessarily that.
Some people with momentous educations and even professors probably didn’t even get 9 points or less and equally i know people with 6/7 points that envy a lot more people than just me.
Do I have your attention now?
Thanks
Lungu we have more important things to talk about …..besides people are not against conferring you an honorary PhD but are more concerned with the reasoning behind it ….. Good Governance?? Seriously ??? Just look at how Zambia has been deteriorating in most governance KPIs …,. Naimwebene kukana Fimo
I have read the whole article and he has not categorically rejected it …as a leader your message has to be on the point not beating about the bush, who are you to self assess yourself about your performance at UNZA. This where I like one Michael Sata he would have told them where to stick it.
Why is that you always issue statements at Airport tarmacs …what is it that you are afraid of at State House? Does the nation have to wait for your trip too the airport to hear from you.
What is he doing in Ndola?? Where is his Press Aid?
My President.
Your President who was elected to issue statements on airport tarmacs…last 6 months all statements have come from the airport!!
That is Mr.President,his exellence,the chief commander of armed forces,the head of zambian govt.
Best thing I have heard him say in ages. And said at the Airport too where he normally suffers “Foot in Mouth” Disease
What is this fetish with Lungu and the airports? Why cant he call a press conference if he has something to say. Its always at the airports and to the cadres. Please call a press conference to explain the state of our political, social and economical situation. A press conference where you could be asked questions and not at the run way. Thats what presidents all over the world do, except Trump who tweets.
Trump does Press briefings almost every month…just last week he was taking questions in London!!
It’s true,some titles are on line of chasing after wind.
Dr. Kambwili,Dr.lusamba,Dr.mumbas ( cosmo & nevers) ……
Kudos ECL for clearing out your throat.
Anama. He is lying.His PF party has secretly demanded for it from UNZA. Even the dictator Josef Stalin of the former USSR publicly pretended not to be willing to accept the supreme military rank of Generalisimo when in fact he had used loyalists to secretly demand for it it. In fact people in Zambia are not opposed to ECL getting the Honorary Doctorate but are more opposed to the reasons used to justify it :GOOD GOVERNANCE.
He has not rejected it ..he says he is humbled but falls short to reject it and tell them to focus on far important issues. He can be still honored and not take up any titles…he has had all two weeks to come with an answer and still an not articulate himself and he is shameless parading himself as an excellent student of law.
Unfortunately even what Mr.Lungu wants he is NOT, HE IS NOT OF SERVICE TO THE ZAMBIANS BCOZ POOR GOVERNANCE IS ON THE INCREASE – No need to list the failures in his governance bcoz they are too numerous!!
Thats what I thought would be a response from ECL, whether at the airport or anywhere else, he has responded. Because when you read comments in social media for the past few days on this issue. It was something else. But still those who hate him have still found something to criticise. Any way the nature of the human being. I would like the University senate to consider canceling this Dr. Lungu issue. Mr Ecl is a very different head of state. For me . Even calling Mr. throughout his term will be fine and still with much honour. Compare the coments it had generated on LT and other platforms in the past few days. Zambians.
What has he said? his response is vague and Its ambiguous.
“I would rather stick to being of good service”…but Bwana Lungu eveything is getting rotten -the economy ,healthcare ,debts ,falling kwacha ,cholera and more.
Wise intelligent leaders are never scared to hold a press conference at address issues,suppose we were all one of the best in class then what…does that translate to the issues at hand in this country….it’s more of a toothless dog,Bowman spoke about stealing and the head of state can’t even say anything….list go on 2021 knock knock zambians are fed up…
Gay Jay and all other trib.als will cry and cry and cry until their eyes become sore. Give credit where it is due and your crying and the resulting sore eyes will drastically reduce and you will become happier humans and more productive too….. NO I don’t mean the bull type of productivity.
Look here, His Excellency MR Lungu has stated his mind and I agree with him 100%, and it’s my idea of humility and I don’t care what trib.als think, criticising anything and everything, who do you think you are anyway? To me a trib.al is a one cell animal like an amoeba, no reasoning capability AT ALL.