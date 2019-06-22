PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu says he does not wish to be called Dr. Lungu as he is more interested in being a man of service.

Speaking in Ndola at the International Airport, Saturday, the Head of State who boasted of being one of the best law students in his class said if he had wanted to pursue an academic life he would have been a professor by now.

“Firstly, I am not a Doctor. I do not have a doctorate and I do not wish to be called Dr. Edgar Lungu. There is so much talk about the doctorate to be conferred on me by the University of Zambia which I am greatly humbled with,” President Lungu said.

“But, let me tell you – in class I was one of the best students and if I wanted to venture into the academia world, I would have been a professor by now. But I chose to pursue the political life and practice of the law.”

He went on to emphasize that even if UNZA honors him with the doctorate, he would rather still be addressed as ‘simple’ Lungu.

“Those who think I do not deserve to be honored by the University of Zambia, well, that is politics and I will not respond to that.”

“And even if I am conferred by the institution, I wouldn’t really want to be called Dr. Lungu, I still want to remain simple Lungu.”

President Lungu highlighted that he is not one who seeks to bask in the glory of being perceived knowledgeable because of title but would rather stick to being of good service.

“There are people who strive to want to become doctors, professors because they want to serve and there those that want to bask in that glory of being perceived knowledgeable and I am not part of those, whether you call me Doctor or not, what I have – I already have, what I was acquiring I have acquired already. I got my first degree from UNZA, I have done a few post graduate diplomas and courses so I am not worried about being called Doctor,” he said.

“What matters to me is am I of service to the people of Zambia?”

