Zesco United midfielder Anthony Akumu says 2019 FAZ Super Division championship final playoff opponents Green Eagles will be difficult but that his side are determined to retain their league crown.

The defending champions chase an eighth league title on June 29 when they face Eagles, who seeking their debut championship win, in the final at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

It will also be the two sides first competitive meeting this season after winning their respective pools to qualify for the playoff final of the 2019 transitional league.

“Of course it won’t be easy, they are a strong team and they are playing good football also. They are good team but I haven’t watched most of their games this season,” Akumu said.

“On our side, we are OK and are working together as a team and everyone is ready to face our opponents.

“We respect them (Green Eagles) as a team but coming on the pitch, we have to do our best and hopefully we will get the result that we want.”

Zesco head into the match on the back of an emphatic 4-1 victory over Zanaco in the 2019 ABSA Cup final on June 22 in Ndola.

Eagles, on the other hand, were eliminated in the ABSA Cup semifinals 3-2 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw against Zanaco on June 15 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

“Winning the ABSA Cup was a morale booster for our next game. It had prepared us mentally and tactically and we hope that on the 29th of June, we become the league champions again,” the Kenyan international midfielder said.

Meanwhile, Zesco will close the season this Saturday without striker Lazarus Kambole whose final game was the ABSA Cup final in which he said goodbye with his sides’ last goal before joining Kaizer Chiefson a three-year deal.

Victory for Zesco will make them the third most successful side in the league and move them one league title behind Mighty Mufulira Wanderers and four adrift of Nkana.

[Read 208 times, 208 reads today]