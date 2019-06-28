Home Lifestyle Photo Gallery The 2019 Inter Company Relay in Pictures LifestylePhoto Gallery The 2019 Inter Company Relay in Pictures June 28, 2019 1,475 views 5 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Aerobics time before the running by teams President Edgar Lungu on 10K finishing line. Team ZAF member crossing the line as the Team ZAF becomes the overall winner. Some of the sponsors of the tournament being recognized Some of the sponsors of the tournament being recognized Team ZAF which emerge the overall winner. Team ZAF which emerge the overall winner. Team ZAF celebrating the winning by throwing up its coach. President Edgar Lungu on 2019 ICR 10 km race finishing line and being awarded a participation medal and congratulated by Madison Life board chairman Lawrence Sikuntwa and Madison Life CEO Agnes Chakonta at Lusaka National Heroes Stadium President Edgar Lungu on 2019 ICR 10 km race finishing line and being awarded a participation medal and congratulated by Madison Life board chairman Lawrence Sikuntwa and Madison Life CEO Agnes Chakonta at Lusaka National Heroes Stadium some participants on finishing line. Aerobics time before the running by teams some participants on finishing line. Pictures and Captions by Jean Mandela [Read 782 times, 782 reads today]Related Posts:ZAAA's inter-company relay in picturesOrganising CB Inter-Company Relay Tough - MpondelaFirst Lady Esther Lungu attends ZAFFICO Copperbelt Inaugural Inter Company RelayInter-Company Relay has contributed to sport development-Mpondela21st Inter-Company Relay to be televised on SuperSport Loading... 5 COMMENTS We know that a picture speaks a thousand words. But captions are still very necessary for photo reports. 1 0 Reply Jean Mandela doesn’t know how to write captions!! 0 0 Where was Sumaili when Mpondela continues to parade naked women? Why even running has to be a sexx event? 5 1 Reply Wasted my time to see crap. 2 0 Mpondela ZAAA president wamuyaya. Good event though for health. 0 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
We know that a picture speaks a thousand words. But captions are still very necessary for photo reports.
Jean Mandela doesn’t know how to write captions!!
Where was Sumaili when Mpondela continues to parade naked women? Why even running has to be a sexx event?
Wasted my time to see crap.
Mpondela ZAAA president wamuyaya. Good event though for health.