Aerobics time before the running by teams
President Edgar Lungu on 10K finishing line.
Team ZAF member crossing the line as the Team ZAF becomes the overall winner.
Some of the sponsors of the tournament being recognized
Team ZAF which emerge the overall winner.
Team ZAF celebrating the winning by throwing up its coach.
President Edgar Lungu on 2019 ICR 10 km race finishing line and being awarded a participation medal and congratulated by Madison Life board chairman Lawrence Sikuntwa and Madison Life CEO Agnes Chakonta at Lusaka National Heroes Stadium
some participants on finishing line.
Pictures and Captions by Jean Mandela

