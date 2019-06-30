Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has donated building materials worth 35 thousand Kwacha and a music drum set to Pentecostal Holiness Church in Lusaka’s garden Township.

Speaking during the church service today, Mr. Lusambo said it is Government’s desire to see Christians congregate in a conducive environment.

He said the church plays a key role in maintaining the status of Zambia as a Christian Nation.

Mr. Lusambo also urged the church to safeguard the musical equipment when it is delivered so that the church choir may grow its audience and spread the gospel.

He also appealed to the church to continue praying for their leaders so that they may lead the country in the right direction.

And Pentecostal Holiness Church Pastor Charlton Kakene assured Mr. Lusambo that his church will continue supporting the government of the day.

Reverend Kakene said he will frequently provide spiritual guidance to leaders for the benefit of the country.

