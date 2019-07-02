The marketeers at a little market in Kalaba area of Kaputa met with fortune when they sold their goods as well as doubled their capital in under 15 minutes after going for several days without any significant sales.

This was when the Health Minister Dr. Chilufya spent K500 to buy all the products at the market which included dry fish, kapenta and vegetables.

The elated marketeers couldn’t believe their luck as they had doubled their investment in one afternoon alone.

This happened yesterday when Dr. Chilufya was in Kaputa to deliver ambulances as well as break ground for the commencement of construction of two Mini Hospitals in the area.

Kaputa is a very rural area where the standard of living for the people is considered low with the main diet being kapenta and vegetables.

The Health Minister said the diet consumed by people in rural areas is the best especially in the fight against non communicable diseases which are an emerging public health threat.

He said that President Lungu in his crusade for a healthy nation, was not only emphasizing on physical activity but also a change in eating habits from consumption of too much red meat to more vegetables and foods like fish and kapenta.

He said that the forefathers lived long healthy lives because they ate proper food that benefitted the body which is mostly still the case in the villages.

He bemoaned the advent of fast foods in towns which are causing obesity and other diseases that are leading otherwise productive young people to an early grave.

He commended the marketeers at the small market for the kind of food they were selling and wished everyone especially in the town setup would get back to the basics and consume healthy food in order to lead healthier lives.

