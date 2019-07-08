For many years , the Law Association of Zambia hereinafter referred to as LAZ has been known for impartiality and defending the rule of law in Zambia.

What went wrong after Senior Counsel ,Linda Kadonde’s leadership is something all of us must seriously probe.Never in the history of this country have we experienced complacency in the manner that LAZ approaches matters of national interest as is the case today.

We have had statutory bodies like the Police acting outside the law in the eyes of LAZ today, yet LAZ sees nothing wrong .

Citizens have been retired in national interest for simply performing their duty diligently,yet LAZ sees nothing wrong with that.

Political leaders have been arbitrarily arrested without any warn and caution and later discharged ,LAZ sees nothing wrong with that.

A student’s life at UNZA has been lost , Human Rights Commission report published, establishing that police action led to the death of Vespers , LAZ sees nothing wrong with that.

Political attacks on lawyers have been Published, and Lawyers live in fear even in the court premises , LAZ sees nothing wrong with that.

Media houses have been gagged , LAZ sees nothing wrong with that.

Citizens are being punished without trial, LAZ sees nothing wrong with that.

Extra judicial killings have been recorded , yet LAZ sees nothing wrong with that.

The principle of oppressive regimes is in such a way that it is cumulative and moves from institution to institution.

It started with government failing to protect the rights of citizens in the light of political cadre attacks, went civil service where we saw arbitrary transfers to frustrate, went to retirement in national interest of civil servants, went to firing the very police officers once used to beat citizens, went to the army generals and now to minister.I do not know which institutions will be next, if not LAZ itself ,since Lawyers are already crying of impartiality, and neglect by LAZ.

LAZ , Why is it that you are the only institution which suspends lawyers without a formal trial?

Doctors have diagnosed and prescribed wrong medicines and many have probably been killed at least one or two patients but they are not suspended without trial.

Civil Engineers have built and designed bridges and buildings that have collapsed and caused the death of many people but they are not suspended without trial.

What is so noble about this LAZ, how many lawyers can be said to be noble? This includes related professions.Some lawyers are suspended at the age of 50 and above which is too late to change career, LAZ sees nothing wrong with that.

Where are the nobilities in LAZ? Where is the LAZ that we once had? Do we still have noble Lawyers in LAZ?

There are powerful lawyers involved in money laundering with big bank accounts, LAZ has never investigated them.

LAZ ! Show us a signal!

By Mark Simuwe

[Read 1,608 times, 1,608 reads today]